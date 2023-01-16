How to Watch ‘Love Island:’ UK Season 9 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

“ Love Island ” UK Season 9 is officially here, sending a new batch of 10 hot singles to Cape Town, South Africa to mingle and hopefully hit it off. This season will be a little different with Laura Whitmore leaving her role as host. Maya Jama is now hosting the series, while narrator Iain Stirling is back for yet another season. Things begin heating up when “Love Island” UK Season 9 premieres on Hulu on Sunday, Jan. 16. You can watch Love Island: Season 9 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu .

About 'Love Island:' UK Season 9 Premiere

“Love Island” UK Season 9 follows a group of 10 individuals, including five guys and five ladies, who are hoping to find love while enjoying an incredible getaway to Cape Town. It’s not all fun and games, though. There is bound to be drama, as well as plenty of tears. Plus, someone has to go home on the very first night. Be sure to catch each new episode to see how these potential relationships pan out.

This season’s singles include:

Olivia Hawkins

Tanya Manhenga

Tanyel Revan

Lana Jenkins

Anna-May Robey Kai Fagan

Ron Hall

Harris Namani

Will Young

Shaq Muhammad

Hall makes “Love Island” history as the first partially blind cast member.

A major rule change has been implemented for Season 9. Cast members are no longer allowed to post on social media while at the Villa. Their family members and friends must follow these same rules.

Can you watch 'Love Island:' UK Season 9 Premiere for free?

Yes, Hulu offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Love Island: Season 9 on Hulu.

What is the 'Love Island:' UK Season 9 Premiere episode schedule?

US viewers can begin streaming “Love Island” UK Season 9 on-demand on Hulu beginning on Jan. 30. After that, one new episode will drop each day for the rest of the season.

Can you watch 'Love Island:' UK Season 9 Premiere offline?

Like most of the Hulu catalog, you can download Love Island: Season 9 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream 'Love Island:' UK Season 9 Premiere?

You can watch Love Island: Season 9 on Hulu using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Love Island:' UK Season 9 Premiere Trailer