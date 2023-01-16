 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Love Island

How to Watch ‘Love Island:’ UK Season 9 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Love Island” UK Season 9 is officially here, sending a new batch of 10 hot singles to Cape Town, South Africa to mingle and hopefully hit it off. This season will be a little different with Laura Whitmore leaving her role as host. Maya Jama is now hosting the series, while narrator Iain Stirling is back for yet another season. Things begin heating up when “Love Island” UK Season 9 premieres on Hulu on Sunday, Jan. 16. You can watch Love Island: Season 9 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch 'Love Island:' UK Season 9 Premiere

About 'Love Island:' UK Season 9 Premiere

“Love Island” UK Season 9 follows a group of 10 individuals, including five guys and five ladies, who are hoping to find love while enjoying an incredible getaway to Cape Town. It’s not all fun and games, though. There is bound to be drama, as well as plenty of tears. Plus, someone has to go home on the very first night. Be sure to catch each new episode to see how these potential relationships pan out.

This season’s singles include:

  • Olivia Hawkins
  • Tanya Manhenga
  • Tanyel Revan
  • Lana Jenkins
  • Anna-May Robey
  • Kai Fagan
  • Ron Hall
  • Harris Namani
  • Will Young
  • Shaq Muhammad

Hall makes “Love Island” history as the first partially blind cast member.

A major rule change has been implemented for Season 9. Cast members are no longer allowed to post on social media while at the Villa. Their family members and friends must follow these same rules.

Can you watch 'Love Island:' UK Season 9 Premiere for free?

Yes, Hulu offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Love Island: Season 9 on Hulu.

What is the 'Love Island:' UK Season 9 Premiere episode schedule?

US viewers can begin streaming “Love Island” UK Season 9 on-demand on Hulu beginning on Jan. 30. After that, one new episode will drop each day for the rest of the season.

Can you watch 'Love Island:' UK Season 9 Premiere offline?

Like most of the Hulu catalog, you can download Love Island: Season 9 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream 'Love Island:' UK Season 9 Premiere?

You can watch Love Island: Season 9 on Hulu using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Love Island:' UK Season 9 Premiere Trailer

  • Love Island: Season 9

    January 16, 2023

    A stunning cast engages in the ultimate game of love, as they land in a sunshine paradise in search of passion and romance. Each of the glamorous members of the public will live like celebrities in a luxury villa, but in order to stay there, they will not only have to win over the hearts of each other, but also the hearts of the public.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.