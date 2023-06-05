How to Watch ‘Love Island UK’ Season 10 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Things are heating up in a new season of “ Love Island UK ” beginning this weekend, and you won’t want to miss out on a moment of the action. A fresh group of singles is heading to the reality dating series in hopes of finding true love. If viewers have learned anything from previous seasons, it’s not all going to be smooth sailing, but it’s sure to be entertaining. “Love Island UK” Season 10 begins streaming on Hulu on Monday, June 5. You can watch Love Island: Season 10 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu .

About ‘Love Island UK’ Season 10 Premiere

The wait is finally over, and more “Love Island UK” drama is heading to the small screen this weekend. What’s in store in this jam-packed new season? The cast makes their way to Majorca in Spain, giving them a gorgeous backdrop for their romantic endeavors. These singles will soak up the sun while getting to know one another. Maya James hosts the series, offering commentary for viewers enjoying this journey from home.

Viewers also have the power to influence who ends up with who, which certainly keeps things interesting. While a few aspects of the popular reality dating show are guaranteed, there’s no way to know what truly lies ahead.

On “Love Island UK” Season 10, viewers will get to know the following singles and see if they end up finding love.

Molly Marsh, 21, Doncaster

Tyrique Hyde, 24, Essex

Ella Thomas, 23, Glasgow

Mehdi Edno, 26, London

Mitchel Taylor, 26, Sheffield Catherine Agbaje, 22, Dublin

Jess Harding, 22, London

André Furtado, 21, Dudley

Ruchee Gurung, 24, Sutton

George Fensom, 24, Bedford

Can you watch ‘Love Island UK’ Season 10 Premiere for free?

Hulu offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Love Island: Season 10 on Hulu.

What is the ‘Love Island UK’ Season 10 Premiere episode schedule?

New episodes release daily this week. You can find the schedule below so you can catch the latest episodes as soon as they drop.

Episode 1 : Monday, June 5

: Monday, June 5 Episode 2 : Tuesday, June 6

: Tuesday, June 6 Episode 3 : Wednesday, June 7

: Wednesday, June 7 Episode 4 : Thursday, June 8

: Thursday, June 8 Episode 5 : Friday, June 9

: Friday, June 9 Episode 6: Saturday, June 10

Can you watch ‘Love Island UK’ Season 10 Premiere offline?

Like most of the Hulu catalog, you can download Love Island: Season 10 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Love Island UK’ Season 10 Premiere?

You can watch Love Island: Season 10 on Hulu using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Love Island UK’ Season 10 Premiere Trailer