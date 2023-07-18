How to Watch ‘Love Island USA’ Season 5 Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
“Love Island USA” fans, it’s time to prepare for another exciting and dramatic season! Get your popcorn ready as a whole new group of singles is heading to the unscripted series in hopes of making a connection. The thrilling new season kicks off on Tuesday, July 18 at 9 p.m. exclusively on Peacock. New episodes release every day except Wednesdays, so you won’t have to wait long to see what happens next. You can watch with a subscription to Peacock.
About 'Love Island USA' Season 5 Premiere
“Love Island USA” follows a group of hot singles as they vacation at a fabulous villa in paradise. This season is set in Fiji, offering a gorgeous backdrop for their romantic adventures. Throughout the season, the singles must complete a series of challenges as they attempt to hit it off with a fellow contestant. Their love stories aren’t totally in their control, however. Viewers have the opportunity to vote for who stays and who leaves the island.
Along the way, there will be plenty of unexpected twists and turns as the singles get acquainted with one another. Plus, shaking things up, new “bombshells” arrive, leaving contestants with a tough choice. They can pursue someone new or continue dating the people they’ve already hit it off with. Plenty of tears, drama, and conflict are in store.
One big surprise shared by Peacock is that Ariana Madix of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” will be making a special appearance. Actress Sarah Hyland is back in her role as host. She’s joined by UK comedian Iain Stirling, who narrates the unscripted series.
Can you watch 'Love Island USA' Season 5 Premiere for free?
Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch ‘Love Island USA’ Season 5 Premiere as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $59.99.
What is the 'Love Island USA' Season 5 Premiere episode schedule?
The “Love Island USA” Season 5 episodes drop on Peacock as follows. Each episode will be available to stream beginning at 9 p.m. ET.
(columns…)
- Episode 1: Tuesday, July 18
- Episode 2: Wednesday, July 19
- Episode 3: Thursday, July 20
- Episode 4: Friday, July 21
- Episode 5: Saturday, July 22
- Episode 6: Sunday, July 23
- Episode 7: Monday, July 24
++++
- Episode 8: Tuesday, July 25
- Episode 9: Thursday, July 27
- Episode 10: Friday, July 28
- Episode 11: Saturday, July 29
- Episode 12: Sunday, July 30
- Episode 13: Monday, July 31
- Episode 14: Tuesday, Aug. 1
(…columns(
What devices can you use to stream 'Love Island USA' Season 5 Premiere?
You can watch Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
'Love Island USA' Season 5 Premiere Trailer
-
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.