How to Watch ‘Love Island USA’ Season 5 Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

“ Love Island USA ” fans, it’s time to prepare for another exciting and dramatic season! Get your popcorn ready as a whole new group of singles is heading to the unscripted series in hopes of making a connection. The thrilling new season kicks off on Tuesday, July 18 at 9 p.m. exclusively on Peacock . New episodes release every day except Wednesdays, so you won’t have to wait long to see what happens next. You can watch with a subscription to Peacock .

About 'Love Island USA' Season 5 Premiere

“Love Island USA” follows a group of hot singles as they vacation at a fabulous villa in paradise. This season is set in Fiji, offering a gorgeous backdrop for their romantic adventures. Throughout the season, the singles must complete a series of challenges as they attempt to hit it off with a fellow contestant. Their love stories aren’t totally in their control, however. Viewers have the opportunity to vote for who stays and who leaves the island.

Along the way, there will be plenty of unexpected twists and turns as the singles get acquainted with one another. Plus, shaking things up, new “bombshells” arrive, leaving contestants with a tough choice. They can pursue someone new or continue dating the people they’ve already hit it off with. Plenty of tears, drama, and conflict are in store.

One big surprise shared by Peacock is that Ariana Madix of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” will be making a special appearance. Actress Sarah Hyland is back in her role as host. She’s joined by UK comedian Iain Stirling, who narrates the unscripted series.

Can you watch 'Love Island USA' Season 5 Premiere for free?

Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch ‘Love Island USA’ Season 5 Premiere as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $59.99.

What is the 'Love Island USA' Season 5 Premiere episode schedule?

The “Love Island USA” Season 5 episodes drop on Peacock as follows. Each episode will be available to stream beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

Episode 1 : Tuesday, July 18

: Tuesday, July 18 Episode 2 : Wednesday, July 19

: Wednesday, July 19 Episode 3 : Thursday, July 20

: Thursday, July 20 Episode 4 : Friday, July 21

: Friday, July 21 Episode 5 : Saturday, July 22

: Saturday, July 22 Episode 6 : Sunday, July 23

: Sunday, July 23 Episode 7: Monday, July 24

Episode 8 : Tuesday, July 25

: Tuesday, July 25 Episode 9 : Thursday, July 27

: Thursday, July 27 Episode 10 : Friday, July 28

: Friday, July 28 Episode 11 : Saturday, July 29

: Saturday, July 29 Episode 12 : Sunday, July 30

: Sunday, July 30 Episode 13 : Monday, July 31

: Monday, July 31 Episode 14: Tuesday, Aug. 1

What devices can you use to stream 'Love Island USA' Season 5 Premiere?

You can watch Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Love Island USA' Season 5 Premiere Trailer