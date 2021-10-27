How to Watch ‘Love Life’ Season 2 Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile
The rom-com anthology series, ‘Love Life,’ returns with Season 2 and a new protagonist to focus on. Marcus Watkins, a newly single man in his thirties, is faced with the reality of starting over and hoping to find a forever love. Three episodes will be released on October 28. On November 4, another three episodes will be available, and the remaining four episodes will be uploaded on November 11. To watch ‘Love Life,’ you will need to subscribe to HBO Max.
How to Watch ‘Love Life’ Season 2 Premiere
- When: Thursday, October 28
Where: HBO Max
Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu
How to Get HBO Max for Free
If you want to sign up for a free trial of HBO Max with Hulu, we can show you how. If you are already a Hulu subscriber but haven’t given HBO Max a try yet, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max.
New Hulu Subscribers
- Click here to activate the offer
- Click “Sign-Up Now”
- Create Your Account
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
- Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device
Existing Hulu Subscribers
If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:
- Click your Profile
- Click “Account”
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add HBO Max Free Trial
If you can’t get a free trial of HBO Max through Hulu, you could subscribe to HBO Max for one month to stream ‘Love Life’ and then cancel your subscription before you are charged again.
About ‘Love Life’
‘Love Life’ is a Max Original that follows the love lives of a different protagonist each season from their first love to their last. Each half-hour episode tells the story of one of their relationships. Season 1 stars Oscar nominee Anna Kendrick (The ‘Pitch Perfect’ films) along with Zoë Chao, Peter Vack, Sasha Compere, and Lesley Manville.
Season 2 debuts Emmy nominee William Jackson Harper (‘The Good Place’) as the new ‘Love Life’ protagonist, Marcus Watkins. After he abruptly breaks up with a woman he thought was his soulmate, Marcus has no choice but to start over. Thus, he begins his search for romantic fulfillment, eager to find eternal love.
