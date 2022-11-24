How to Watch ‘Love, Lizzo’ Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Lizzo fans now have the opportunity to get to know the superstar in a whole new light. “Love, Lizzo” debuts exclusively on HBO Max this week and details the singer’s rise to fame from her humble beginnings. The documentary takes viewers on a walk down memory lane and highlights how she got to where she is today. It also offers an up-close look at who Lizzo really is both in and out of the spotlight. You can stream “Love, Lizzo” starting on Thursday, Nov. 24 with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘Love, Lizzo’

About ‘Love, Lizzo’

“Love, Lizzo” reveals what happened when the superstar prioritized being herself as her music career took off. As a child, she wanted to sing but didn’t have the confidence. Today, she strives to inspire others to be proud of who they are and chase their dreams. She promotes body positivity and self-love while acknowledging Black women and their many accomplishments.

The film was in the works for the past three years and followed Lizzo through her “Cuz I Love You” world tour. It also touches on her life throughout the pandemic and as she recorded new music. It offers a more candid look into her life than ever before through a series of home video footage and interviews.

In the trailer, Lizzo says, “It took so much hard work to get to where I am today, but I found my voice. Now when people see me on stage they see themselves.”

