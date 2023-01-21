How to Watch ‘Love & Marriage DC’ Season 2 Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Your favorite “ Love & Marriage DC ” couples return for a second season, which debuts this weekend. Catch up with the stars as they navigate the ups and downs of their relationships. Plus, prepare for all-new conflicts throughout the new season as things heat up on OWN ’s reality series. The exciting new season kicks off on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on OWN. You can watch OWN and Love & Marriage: DC: Season 1 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo .

About 'Love & Marriage DC' Season 2 Premiere

This season, a new couple joins the “Love & Marriage DC” cast. Viewers may recognize newcomers Joi Carter and Clifton Pettie from OWN’s “Ready to Love: Potomac.” In addition to this couple, the show also features Erana and Jamie Tyler, Ashley Silva, DJ Quicksilva, and Winter Williams.

In “Love & Marriage DC” Season 2, Winter is chasing her dreams of being a musician while raising her kids and navigating her life after divorce. Viewers will see Erana and Jamie face personal and intimate problems as they navigate a transitional period with their businesses and retirement.

Joi and Clifton are at odds as they plan their wedding. She’s interested in a low-key courthouse wedding, while Clifton wants to go all out. With the release of her new book, Ashley has a lot on her plate while also trying to be a good wife and mother. Her hubby’s career is booming too, which has both its pros and cons when it comes to their relationship.

The trailer doesn’t spill too many details about what’s ahead in “Love & Marriage DC” Season 2, but it looks like there is plenty of chaos and drama to come. Don’t miss the premiere this weekend to see how it all goes down.

'Love & Marriage DC' Season 2 Premiere Schedule

One new episode of “Love & Marriage DC” Season 2 airs each Saturday evening at 8 p.m. on OWN. Season 1 had a total of 16 episodes, but it’s unclear how many are in Season 2.

