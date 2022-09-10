How to Watch ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Season 4 Part 2 Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Mobile

The wait is finally over for fans of OWN’s most-watched series. After a mid-season hiatus, “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” returns to the network with new episodes beginning this weekend. Season 4 was split into two separate parts, and the next episode of the reality series premieres on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’

When: Saturday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. ET TV: OWN

OWN Stream: Watch live with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

About ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’

“Love & Marriage: Huntsville” Season 4 resumes with more relationship drama, business decisions, and personal challenges for the group in Huntsville, Alabama. This season highlights Martell’s business moves as he and Melody rekindle their relationship. However, this isn’t all smooth sailing because Melody confides in her friend, Stormi, and reveals that she’s wary about her relationship with Martell. Kimmi is also experiencing marital issues and sits down with Maurice to address the rumors she’s heard.

Tiffany and Wanda both go back in time in Season 4. Tiffany is trying to track down her birth father, while Wanda revisits her past.

The Season 4 Part 2 preview teases what is still to come as the show returns. According to the trailer, rumors are flying about Martell and the wedding planner, which may explain Melody’s concerns.

“Love & Marriage: Huntsville” follows Melody Shari and Martell Holt, Kimmi and Maurice Scott, Marsau and LaTisha Scott, Destiny Payton-Williams, and Tiffany and Louis Whitlow. As of now, the OWN series has not been officially renewed for another season.

How to Stream ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” Season 4 Part 2 on OWN using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

