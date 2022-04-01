 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Love Me’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, and Android

Lauren Forristal

In a deal with DCD Rights, Hulu recently acquired U.S. rights for the Australian drama series “Love Me,” starring Hugo Weaving. All episodes of the six-part series will premiere on Friday, April 1. Watch with a 30-day free trial to Hulu.

How to Watch ‘Love Me’

About ‘Love Me’

Produced by Warner Bros. International Television Australia for the Foxtel Group, the romantic drama is an adaptation of hit Swedish series “Älska mig,” created by Josephine Bornebusch. Impacted by the sudden death of a wife and mother, “Love Me” reveals how love introduces itself at the most peculiar times. The Mathiesons experience this as daughter Clara, son Aaron, and father Glen find themselves at an emotional crossroads.

The series stars Bojana Novakovic, William Lodder, Sarah Peirse, and Shalom Brune-Franklin. “Love Me” was written by Alison Bell, Leon Ford, Adele Vuko, and Blake Ayshford and directed by Emma Freeman (Stateless).

“Love Me is truly a drama for our time,” said DCD Rights head, Nicky Davies Williams. “We’re delighted this emotional and life-affirming series has found an excellent home on Hulu.”

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Hulu?

Hulu is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

30-Day Trial
hulu.com

Hulu

Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like The Handmaid’s Tale.

It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC, NBC, Fox, and cable channels like Bravo, USA Network, FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.

The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $6.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $12.99 a month. For $69.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.

30-Day Trial
$6.99+ / month
hulu.com

Check out this Preview for 'Love Me':

