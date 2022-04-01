How to Watch ‘Love Me’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, and Android

In a deal with DCD Rights, Hulu recently acquired U.S. rights for the Australian drama series “Love Me,” starring Hugo Weaving. All episodes of the six-part series will premiere on Friday, April 1. Watch with a 30-day free trial to Hulu.

How to Watch ‘Love Me’

When: Friday, April 1

Friday, April 1 TV : Hulu

About ‘Love Me’

Produced by Warner Bros. International Television Australia for the Foxtel Group, the romantic drama is an adaptation of hit Swedish series “Älska mig,” created by Josephine Bornebusch. Impacted by the sudden death of a wife and mother, “Love Me” reveals how love introduces itself at the most peculiar times. The Mathiesons experience this as daughter Clara, son Aaron, and father Glen find themselves at an emotional crossroads.

The series stars Bojana Novakovic, William Lodder, Sarah Peirse, and Shalom Brune-Franklin. “Love Me” was written by Alison Bell, Leon Ford, Adele Vuko, and Blake Ayshford and directed by Emma Freeman (Stateless).

“Love Me is truly a drama for our time,” said DCD Rights head, Nicky Davies Williams. “We’re delighted this emotional and life-affirming series has found an excellent home on Hulu.”

