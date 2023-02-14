How to Watch ‘Love Trip: Paris’ Series Premiere Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Ah, Paris, the city of love. At least, that’s what the women on the new reality dating series “Love Trip: Paris,” debuting Tuesday, Feb. 14 on Freeform are hoping. These ladies have had no luck finding romance in the United States, so they’re trekking across the Atlantic to the most romantic city in the world to improve their chances. Will they strike out across the pond, or will they make a match that will last forever? You can watch Freeform with a subscription to Sling TV . You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM , fuboTV , Hulu Live TV , or YouTube TV .

About 'Love Trip: Paris' Series Premiere

In “Love Trip: Paris,” four American girls, unlucky in love in their own country, move into a penthouse in the middle of Paris to find a floor of French suitors waiting to date them. Is this love trip to Paris their one-way ticket to romance, or are they headed for heartbreak in another language?

The four ladies searching for love include:

Caroline: A New York-based personal trainer who is over the U.S. dating scene and thinks there is a strong possibility that her woman could be in Paris.

Rose: A Boston-based real estate agent who has always said she was going to marry a Frenchman, someone who is passionate and romantic.

Lacy: A Nashville-based mental health podcaster who learned French for fun during the pandemic and feels her soul already lives in France. Lacy loves unique people and feels like labeling her sexuality limits her.

Josielyn: A model based in Los Angeles who feels she hasn’t met anyone yet because she was meant to fall in love in Paris.

Can you watch 'Love Trip: Paris' Series Premiere for free?

Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Freeform as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

You can watch ‘Love Trip: Paris’ Series Premiere with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV.

What devices can you use to stream 'Love Trip: Paris' Series Premiere?

You can watch Freeform on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Love Trip: Paris' Series Premiere Trailer