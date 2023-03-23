 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Love You to Death’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Crime is a awful, yet fascinating aspect of living in a society. No matter how gruesome or grizzly, humans are drawn to true crime tales inexorably. Fans of this genre will soon have a new outlet for their obsession: “Love You to Death,” coming exclusively to BET+ on Thursday, March 23. The show will focus on dysfunctional lovers and the ways in which their relationships can turn tragic. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of BET+.

How to Watch 'Love You to Death'

About 'Love You to Death'

The phrase “ripped from the headlines” has perhaps never been applied so accurately to another show as it can be to this show. Driven by powerful, real-life cases, BET+ Original Series “Love You To Death” will take viewers into the very heart of intense, passionate and often abusive relationships that turned deadly.

Investigators, friends, and family of the survivors will reveal the secrets of each shocking tale, culminating in discoveries that will leave viewers speechless. The series will provide viewers with intimate details of the crimes it covers, and show that even the ones we love the most are capable of unspeakable acts sometimes. “Love You to Death” is one of the newest titles in the true crime space, but it may be one of the best-known shows in the genre soon if it lives up to its potential.

Can you watch 'Love You to Death' for free?

BET+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Love You to Death’ on BET+.

What devices can you use to stream 'Love You to Death'?

You can watch BET+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

    BET+ is an online streaming service from BET Networks, launched as a joint venture with Tyler Perry Studios. As one of the largest online subscription video-on-demand services focused on the Black audience and lovers of Black culture, BET+ features more than 1,000 hours of premium content including new, exclusive programming, iconic TV series, movie favorites, as well as documentaries, and specials from BET Networks. BET+ offers original programming from Tyler Perry, including his plays, series, and box office hits.

    BET+ can be added as an Amazon Prime Video channel if you’d like to simplify your streaming.

