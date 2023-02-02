How to Watch ‘Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power’ Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

After its premiere at the Tribeca Festival last summer, “ Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power ” is making its debut on Peacock . It revisits the events that sparked a powerful change in Lowndes County, Alabama and gave power to Black voices. The documentary will be available to stream on-demand beginning on Thursday, Feb. 2. You can watch with a subscription to Peacock .

About 'Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power' Premiere

“Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power” documents the events that took place after the passing of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The rural area of Lowndes County had no Black voters, which was especially shocking due to 80 percent of its residents being Black. This town happened to have a history of racist terrorism, so it was time to fight for Black power.

To give Black voices a say and improve voter turnout, a group of bold activists got to work. The young Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) organizers took action, even putting their lives on the line.

From Greenwich Entertainment and directed by Geeta Gandbhir and Samuel D. Pollard, the film tells an impactful true story through interviews and archival footage. It features the powerful voices of Ella Baker, Martin Luther King, Hasan Kwame Jeffries, Catherine Coleman Flowers, John Hulett, John Jackson, Lillian McGill, Bob Mants, Courtland Cox, Jennifer Lawson, Judy Richardson, Kwame Ture (Stokely Carmichael), Mukasa Dada (Willie Ricks), Ruby Sales, and Reverend Wendell Paris.

Can you watch 'Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power' Premiere for free?

Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch ‘Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power’ Premiere as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $49.99.

What devices can you use to stream 'Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power' Premiere?

You can watch Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power' Premiere Trailer