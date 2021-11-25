How to Watch Auburn vs. Loyola Chicago Game Live Online on November 25, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 25, 2021 at 2:30 PM EST, the Loyola Chicago Ramblers face the #19 Auburn Tigers from Imperial Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs. Auburn Tigers

The Loyola Chicago vs. Auburn game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ESPN2 on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Loyola Chicago vs. Auburn on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Loyola Chicago vs. Auburn game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Loyola Chicago vs. Auburn on fuboTV?

You can watch the Loyola Chicago vs. Auburn game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Loyola Chicago vs. Auburn on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Loyola Chicago vs. Auburn game on ESPN2 with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Loyola Chicago vs. Auburn on Sling TV?

You can watch the Loyola Chicago vs. Auburn game on ESPN2 with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Loyola Chicago vs. Auburn on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Loyola Chicago vs. Auburn game on ESPN2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Loyola Chicago vs. Auburn on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Loyola Chicago vs. Auburn game.

Can you stream Loyola Chicago vs. Auburn on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Loyola Chicago vs. Auburn game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Auburn vs. Loyola Chicago Game Preview: Auburn, Loyola-Chicago meet in Battle 4 Atlantis

Loyola of Chicago (4-1) vs. Auburn (3-1)

Battle 4 Atlantis , Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort, Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola of Chicago and Auburn are set to square off in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Auburn lost 115-109 in overtime to UConn in its most recent game, while Loyola of Chicago fell 63-61 against Michigan State in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Loyola of Chicago has benefited heavily from its seniors. Lucas Williamson, Aher Uguak, Ryan Schwieger, Braden Norris and Tate Hall have combined to account for 63 percent of all Ramblers scoring this season.LEAPING FOR LUCAS: Williamson has connected on 34.6 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 26 over his last five games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Ramblers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. Auburn has 43 assists on 82 field goals (52.4 percent) over its past three outings while Loyola of Chicago has assists on 45 of 84 field goals (53.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Auburn has committed a turnover on just 14.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all SEC teams. The Tigers have turned the ball over only 11.3 times per game this season.