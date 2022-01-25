How to Watch Southern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago Game Live Online on January 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the #22 Loyola Chicago Ramblers face the Southern Illinois Salukis from Joseph J. Gentile Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs. Southern Illinois Salukis

When: Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

The Loyola Chicago vs. Southern Illinois game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available with a Subscription to ESPN+.

Can you stream Loyola Chicago vs. Southern Illinois on ESPN+?

You can watch the Loyola Chicago vs. Southern Illinois game with ESPN+.

Can you stream Loyola Chicago vs. Southern Illinois on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Loyola Chicago vs. Southern Illinois game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Loyola Chicago vs. Southern Illinois on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Loyola Chicago vs. Southern Illinois game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Loyola Chicago vs. Southern Illinois on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Loyola Chicago vs. Southern Illinois game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Loyola Chicago vs. Southern Illinois on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Loyola Chicago vs. Southern Illinois game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Loyola Chicago vs. Southern Illinois on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Loyola Chicago vs. Southern Illinois game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Loyola Chicago vs. Southern Illinois on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Loyola Chicago vs. Southern Illinois game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Live TV Streaming Option

Southern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago Game Preview: No. 22 Loyola Chicago takes on Southern Illinois in conference matchup

Southern Illinois Salukis (10-9, 3-4 MVC) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (14-3, 5-1 MVC)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lucas Williamson and the No. 22 Loyola Chicago Ramblers host Marcus Domask and the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Ramblers have gone 8-1 in home games. Loyola Chicago is the top team in the MVC averaging 34.7 points in the paint. Chris Knight leads the Ramblers with 4.4.

The Salukis are 3-4 against MVC opponents. Southern Illinois ranks ninth in the MVC with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Domask averaging 4.0.

The Ramblers and Salukis face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williamson is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Ramblers. Braden Norris is averaging 6.8 points and 0.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

Domask is averaging 15.8 points and four assists for the Salukis. Lance Jones is averaging 7.9 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 35.7% over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 9-1, averaging 75.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Salukis: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.