How to Watch Arkansas vs. LSU Game Live Online on January 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST, the #12 LSU Tigers face the Arkansas Razorbacks from Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

LSU Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

When: Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN2

The LSU vs. Arkansas game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN2 on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream LSU vs. Arkansas on fuboTV?

You can watch the LSU vs. Arkansas game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream LSU vs. Arkansas on Sling TV?

You can watch the LSU vs. Arkansas game on ESPN2 with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream LSU vs. Arkansas on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the LSU vs. Arkansas game on ESPN2 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream LSU vs. Arkansas on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the LSU vs. Arkansas game on ESPN2 with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream LSU vs. Arkansas on YouTube TV?

You can watch the LSU vs. Arkansas game on ESPN2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream LSU vs. Arkansas on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the LSU vs. Arkansas game.

Can you stream LSU vs. Arkansas on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the LSU vs. Arkansas game.

Arkansas vs. LSU Game Preview: Days leads No. 12 LSU against Arkansas after 20-point game

Arkansas Razorbacks (11-5, 1-3 SEC) at LSU Tigers (15-1, 3-1 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 LSU hosts the Arkansas Razorbacks after Darius Days scored 20 points in LSU’s 64-58 victory against the Florida Gators.

The Tigers have gone 10-0 in home games. LSU has an 11-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Razorbacks are 1-3 against SEC opponents. Arkansas is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Days is averaging 14.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. Tari Eason is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for LSU.

JD Notae is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Razorbacks. Davonte Davis is averaging 8.9 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 72.3 points, 37.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 11.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Razorbacks: 5-5, averaging 81.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.