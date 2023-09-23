How to Watch Arkansas vs. LSU 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

Primetime is getting a dose of SEC action on Saturday, Sept. 23 as the No. 12 LSU Tigers will welcome the 2-1 Arkansas Razorbacks to Death Valley at 7 p.m. ET for a conference clash. Both teams are 2-1 coming into the contest with Arkansas falling to BYU last week and LSU dropping the season opener to Florida State. However, as they head into conference play, both squads will be looking to notch another victory. Check out all of the action on ESPN, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service.

When: Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Location: Tiger Stadium | North Stadium Drive at Nicholson Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70803

Tiger Stadium | North Stadium Drive at Nicholson Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70803 TV: ESPN

ESPN Stream: Watch with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV.

Watch LSU vs. Arkansas Get 50% Off sling.com/college-football Sling is just $20 for your first month and is the cheapest option to watch live college football games

The LSU vs. Arkansas game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream ESPN on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream LSU vs. Arkansas on Sling TV?

You can watch the LSU vs. Arkansas game on ESPN with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month of any plan that the live TV streaming service offers. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports carriers) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan runs $40 but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT, but you can get it for 50% off for one month.

But, wait, there’s more! If you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, you can get Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month, half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream LSU vs. Arkansas on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the LSU vs. Arkansas game on ESPN with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream LSU vs. Arkansas on Fubo?

You can watch the LSU vs. Arkansas game on ESPN with a 1-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream LSU vs. Arkansas on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the LSU vs. Arkansas game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get $20 OFF your first three months of Hulu + Live TV plus the Disney Bundle Free

Can you stream LSU vs. Arkansas on YouTube TV?

You can watch the LSU vs. Arkansas game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream LSU vs. Arkansas on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the LSU vs. Arkansas game on the streaming service.