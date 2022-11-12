 Skip to Content
How to Watch Arkansas State vs. LSU Game Live Online on November 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the LSU Tigers face the Arkansas State Red Wolves. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

LSU Tigers vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves

The LSU vs. Arkansas State game will be streaming on SEC Network+, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream SEC Network+ on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream LSU vs. Arkansas State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the LSU vs. Arkansas State game on SEC Network+ with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream LSU vs. Arkansas State on fuboTV?

You can watch the LSU vs. Arkansas State game on SEC Network+ with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream LSU vs. Arkansas State on Sling TV?

You can watch the LSU vs. Arkansas State game on SEC Network+ with Sling TV. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream LSU vs. Arkansas State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the LSU vs. Arkansas State game on SEC Network+ with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream LSU vs. Arkansas State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the LSU vs. Arkansas State game on SEC Network+ with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
SEC Network+≥ $89.99-^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: SEC Network+

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: SEC Network+ + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SEC Network+ + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SEC Network+ + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SEC Network+ + 32 Top Cable Channels

Arkansas State vs. LSU Game Preview: Arkansas State Red Wolves to visit LSU Tigers Saturday

Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-0) at LSU Tigers (1-0)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The LSU Tigers play the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

LSU went 22-12 overall last season while going 15-2 at home. The Tigers averaged 72.6 points per game while shooting 43.9% from the field and 31.6% from deep last season.

Arkansas State finished 8-7 in Sun Belt play and 6-7 on the road last season. The Red Wolves averaged 70.9 points per game last season, 31.8 in the paint, 14.3 off of turnovers and 11.7 on fast breaks.

