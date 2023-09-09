How to Watch : Grambling vs. LSU 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

On Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT, the #14 LSU Tigers face the Grambling State Tigers from Tiger Stadium (LA). The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

LSU Tigers vs. Grambling State Tigers

When : Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT

: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT TV : ESPN+ (Not on Linear Television)

: ESPN+ (Not on Linear Television) Where to Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

You can watch the LSU vs. Grambling game with a subscription to ESPN+. Since it isn’t available on live TV, you won’t be able to watch it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. However, you can watch it with Hulu Live TV, which now includes ESPN+ with their $69.99 a month plan.

If you’re looking to stream College Football games this season, ESPN+ will stream more than 500 games featuring teams from the SEC, Big 12, The American, ACC, C-USA, MAC and Sun Belt, and more.

