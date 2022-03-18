 Skip to Content
How to Watch Iowa State vs. LSU Game Live Online on March 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, March 18, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT, the LSU Tigers face the Iowa State Cyclones from Fiserv Forum. The game is airing exclusively on TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

LSU Tigers vs. Iowa State Cyclones

The LSU vs. Iowa State game will be streaming on TBS, which is available with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV. You can also stream TBS on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream LSU vs. Iowa State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the LSU vs. Iowa State game on TBS with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream LSU vs. Iowa State on Sling TV?

You can watch the LSU vs. Iowa State game on TBS with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream LSU vs. Iowa State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the LSU vs. Iowa State game on TBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream LSU vs. Iowa State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the LSU vs. Iowa State game on TBS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream LSU vs. Iowa State on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer TBS so you won’t be able to stream the LSU vs. Iowa State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream LSU vs. Iowa State on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer TBS so you won’t be able to stream the LSU vs. Iowa State game.

Can you stream LSU vs. Iowa State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer TBS so you won’t be able to stream the LSU vs. Iowa State game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TBS + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: TBS + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TBS + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TBS + 31 Top Cable Channels

Iowa State vs. LSU Game Preview: LSU and Iowa State square off in first round of NCAA Tournament

Iowa State Cyclones (20-12, 7-11 Big 12) vs. LSU Tigers (22-11, 9-9 SEC)

Milwaukee; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LSU -4; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: The LSU Tigers and Iowa State Cyclones play in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Tigers are 9-9 against SEC opponents. LSU is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The Cyclones are 7-11 against Big 12 teams. Iowa State is eighth in the Big 12 with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Izaiah Brockington averaging 1.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Pinson is averaging 10.1 points, 4.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Tigers. Tari Eason is averaging 16.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and two steals over the past 10 games for LSU.

Brockington is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Cyclones. Tyrese Hunter is averaging 7.4 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 26.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 12.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Cyclones: 4-6, averaging 50.9 points, 25.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

