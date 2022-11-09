How to Watch Kansas City vs. LSU Game Live Online on November 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the LSU Tigers face the Kansas City Roos. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
LSU Tigers vs. Kansas City Roos
- When: Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST
- TV: SEC Network+
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF)
The LSU vs. Kansas City game will be streaming on SEC Network+, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream SEC Network+ on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.
Can you stream LSU vs. Kansas City on Sling TV?
You can watch the LSU vs. Kansas City game on SEC Network+ with Sling TV's Orange Plan. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.
Can you stream LSU vs. Kansas City on DIRECTV STREAM?
You can watch the LSU vs. Kansas City game on SEC Network+ with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.
Can you stream LSU vs. Kansas City on fuboTV?
You can watch the LSU vs. Kansas City game on SEC Network+ with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.
Can you stream LSU vs. Kansas City on Hulu Live TV?
You can watch the LSU vs. Kansas City game on SEC Network+ with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.
Can you stream LSU vs. Kansas City on YouTube TV?
You can watch the LSU vs. Kansas City game on SEC Network+ with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.
