How to Watch Kentucky vs. LSU Game Live Online on January 4, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the #16 LSU Tigers face the #18 Kentucky Wildcats from Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

LSU Tigers vs. Kentucky Wildcats

When: Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The LSU vs. Kentucky game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN on Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream LSU vs. Kentucky on fuboTV?

You can watch the LSU vs. Kentucky game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream LSU vs. Kentucky on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the LSU vs. Kentucky game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up Now $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream LSU vs. Kentucky on Sling TV?

You can watch the LSU vs. Kentucky game on ESPN with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

Can you stream LSU vs. Kentucky on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the LSU vs. Kentucky game on ESPN with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream LSU vs. Kentucky on YouTube TV?

You can watch the LSU vs. Kentucky game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream LSU vs. Kentucky on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the LSU vs. Kentucky game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: PEAKSALE

Can you stream LSU vs. Kentucky on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the LSU vs. Kentucky game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Kentucky vs. LSU Game Preview: Ranked teams meet as No. 21 LSU hosts No. 16 Kentucky

No. 16 Kentucky (11-2, 1-0) vs. No. 21 LSU (12-1, 0-1)

Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two ranked teams battle as No. 16 Kentucky visits No. 21 LSU in a SEC showdown. Kentucky has zero wins and one loss against ranked opponents this season, while LSU has lost its only game against a ranked team.

STEPPING UP: LSU’s Darius Days has averaged 14.7 points and eight rebounds while Tari Eason has put up 14.6 points and 6.8 rebounds. For the Wildcats, Oscar Tshiebwe has averaged 15.8 points and 15.2 rebounds while TyTy Washington Jr. has put up 14 points and 4.2 rebounds.DOMINANT DARIUS: Days has connected on 36.4 percent of the 88 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 25 over his last three games. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Kentucky is a perfect 11-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.4 percent or less. The Wildcats are 0-2 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Kentucky’s Grady has attempted 76 3-pointers and connected on 50 percent of them, and is 15 for 24 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive LSU defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 27.3 percent of all possessions, the sixth-best rate among Division I teams. Kentucky has a forced-turnover percentage of only 18.2 percent through 13 games (ranking the Wildcats 250th).