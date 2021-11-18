How to Watch McNeese State vs. LSU Game Live Online on November 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the LSU Tigers face the McNeese State Cowboys from Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

LSU Tigers vs. McNeese State Cowboys

The LSU vs. McNeese State game will be streaming on SEC Network+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream SEC Network+ on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

What is SEC Network+?

Unlike SEC Network, games that air on SEC Network Plus won’t be available in your channel guide. Instead, you will have to use your TV Everywhere credentials, the log-in that comes with your streaming or cable subscription, to watch the games on SEC Network+ in the ESPN App.

If your Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial, offers SEC Network, you are also eligible to stream SEC Network+.

How to Stream SEC Network+?

Click here to sign-up for a Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV

Once signed up, go to the ESPN App on your smartphone, tablet, streaming player, or computer

Log-in with your streaming (e.g. Hulu log-in) or cable credentials

Once authenticated, games on SEC Network+ will show as available on your ESPN App

Can you stream LSU vs. McNeese State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the LSU vs. McNeese State game on SEC Network+ with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream LSU vs. McNeese State on fuboTV?

You can watch the LSU vs. McNeese State game on SEC Network+ with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream LSU vs. McNeese State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the LSU vs. McNeese State game on SEC Network+ with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream LSU vs. McNeese State on Sling TV?

You can watch the LSU vs. McNeese State game on SEC Network+ with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream LSU vs. McNeese State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the LSU vs. McNeese State game on SEC Network+ with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream LSU vs. McNeese State on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer SEC Network+ so you won’t be able to stream the LSU vs. McNeese State game.

Can you stream LSU vs. McNeese State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer SEC Network+ so you won’t be able to stream the LSU vs. McNeese State game.

McNeese State vs. LSU Game Preview: McNeese St. goes up against LSU

McNeese State (1-2) vs. LSU (3-0)

Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese State and LSU both look to put winning streaks together . McNeese State won easily 116-66 over Champion Christian College in its last outing. LSU is coming off a 74-58 win at home over Liberty in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: McNeese State’s Myles Lewis, Kellon Taylor and Harwin Francois have collectively scored 35 percent of all Cowboys points this season.DOMINANT DARIUS: Darius Days has connected on 64 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 16 for 25 over the last three games. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: LSU has scored 86.3 points per game and allowed 52 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: The LSU defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 30 percent of all possessions, which is the 10th-highest rate in the country. McNeese State has turned the ball over on 21 percent of its possessions (ranked 254th among Division I teams).