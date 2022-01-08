How to Watch Tennessee vs. LSU Game Live Online on January 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the #21 LSU Tigers face the #18 Tennessee Volunteers from Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

LSU Tigers vs. Tennessee Volunteers

When: Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The LSU vs. Tennessee game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN2 on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream LSU vs. Tennessee on fuboTV?

You can watch the LSU vs. Tennessee game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream LSU vs. Tennessee on Sling TV?

You can watch the LSU vs. Tennessee game on ESPN2 with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream LSU vs. Tennessee on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the LSU vs. Tennessee game on ESPN2 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up Now $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream LSU vs. Tennessee on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the LSU vs. Tennessee game on ESPN2 with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream LSU vs. Tennessee on YouTube TV?

You can watch the LSU vs. Tennessee game on ESPN2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream LSU vs. Tennessee on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the LSU vs. Tennessee game.

Can you stream LSU vs. Tennessee on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the LSU vs. Tennessee game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Tennessee vs. LSU Game Preview: No. 21 LSU looks for home win vs No. 18 Tennessee

No. 18 Tennessee (10-3, 1-1) vs. No. 21 LSU (13-1, 1-1)

Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 LSU looks for its fourth straight win over No. 18 Tennessee at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The last victory for the Volunteers at LSU was a 78-63 win on March 4, 2015.

STEPPING UP: The Volunteers are led by Santiago Vescovi and Kennedy Chandler. Vescovi has averaged 13.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 steals while Chandler has accounted for 12.3 points, five assists and two steals per game. The Tigers have been led by Tari Eason and Darius Days, who are scoring 14.5 and 14.3 points, respectively.SOLID SANTIAGO: Vescovi has connected on 35.9 percent of the 103 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 30 over the last three games. He’s also converted 77.3 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: LSU has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 82.4 points while giving up 52.8.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Volunteers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. LSU has 38 assists on 82 field goals (46.3 percent) across its past three outings while Tennessee has assists on 43 of 73 field goals (58.9 percent) during its past three games.

TENACIOUS TIGERS: LSU has held opposing teams to 55.6 points per game this year, the fourth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.