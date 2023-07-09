How to Watch ‘Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake’ Series Premiere Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About ‘Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake’ Series Premiere

Luann and Sonja are heading to Benton to spruce up the town after it was hit hard by the pandemic. After hopping off the plane, they quickly realize that they certainly aren’t in New York City anymore. This is a small town with a more outdoorsy feel than they are used to. People go fishing and aren’t afraid to get dirty, which means the two Bravo stars will be pushed out of their comfort zones.

“Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake” documents the ladies’ adventure out in the wilderness in a town of about 7,000 people. Upon their arrival, Luann and Sonja check out their new stomping grounds and take a look at the motel they’ll be staying at. Then, it’s time to get to work!

To help out the Benton residents, the mayor presents the “Real Housewives” stars with a list of several important tasks, from building a new park to increasing tourism in the area. Will they be able to tackle all of the renovations this town desperately needs? Or will the obstacles in their way end up knocking them down? Tune in to find out.

Can you watch ‘Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake’ Series Premiere for free?

Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake: Season 1 and Bravo as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

You can watch ‘Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake’ Series Premiere with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo.

‘Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake’ Series Premiere Schedule

The first two episodes air back to back on Sunday, July 9. After that, one new episode premieres weekly on Sundays.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake’ Series Premiere?

You can watch Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake: Season 1 and Bravo on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake’ Series Premiere Trailer