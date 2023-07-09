How to Watch ‘Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake’ Series Premiere Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
Two of Bravo’s “Real Housewives of New York City” stars are entering uncharted territory in a fresh new series. Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan are in for a wake-up call when they head to Benton, Ill. to bring life back to this very small town. The new series, “Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake,” kicks off with a two-episode premiere on Sunday, July 9 beginning at 9 p.m. ET. After that one new episode will air weekly on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET. You can watch Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake: Season 1 and Bravo with a subscription to Sling TV. You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, or YouTube TV.
About ‘Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake’ Series Premiere
Luann and Sonja are heading to Benton to spruce up the town after it was hit hard by the pandemic. After hopping off the plane, they quickly realize that they certainly aren’t in New York City anymore. This is a small town with a more outdoorsy feel than they are used to. People go fishing and aren’t afraid to get dirty, which means the two Bravo stars will be pushed out of their comfort zones.
“Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake” documents the ladies’ adventure out in the wilderness in a town of about 7,000 people. Upon their arrival, Luann and Sonja check out their new stomping grounds and take a look at the motel they’ll be staying at. Then, it’s time to get to work!
To help out the Benton residents, the mayor presents the “Real Housewives” stars with a list of several important tasks, from building a new park to increasing tourism in the area. Will they be able to tackle all of the renovations this town desperately needs? Or will the obstacles in their way end up knocking them down? Tune in to find out.
‘Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake’ Series Premiere Schedule
The first two episodes air back to back on Sunday, July 9. After that, one new episode premieres weekly on Sundays.
‘Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake’ Series Premiere Trailer
Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake: Season 1July 9, 2023
The Benton City Council surprises the town residents by inviting “Real Housewives” icons Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan to help spruce up their small town that was devastated by the pandemic, which has a population just shy of 7,000.
