How to Watch Disney and Pixar’s ‘Luca’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

From the studio that brought us living toys, talking cars, friendly monsters, and superhero families, “Luca” is Pixar’s newest movie. This story is a departure from the extraordinary; a normal tale of normal kids strolling through the summer in Italy.

Well, that they’re actually sea monsters, maybe, it’s not so normal after all. The film is available for streaming starting on Friday, June 18. Watch with a subscription to Disney+.

Luca Paguro (Jacob Tremblay) is your average 13-year-old sea monster. Like a certain redheaded mermaid, he’s curious about the surface world - a curiosity piqued by promises of pasta, scooter rides, and delicious authentic Italian gelato. Luca’s parents are goatfish herders, and have warned Luca since birth about the dangers of surface dwellers. His best friend Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer) isn’t afraid of pitchforks and angry mobs, though; and the village of Portorosso is an enticing new land of strange and wonderful discovery.

“Luca” is directed by native Italian Enrico Casarosa, a Pixar veteran whose mind was behind the gorgeous short film, “La Luna” (2012). Casarosa was also one of the foremost storyboard artists for “Cars” 2005) and “Up” (2009).

Inspired by real Italian locations and by Japanese artistry, the visuals for “Luca” are stylistic and stunning. Unfortunately for the young Luca, however, humanity’s view of sea monsters is not as optimistic!

