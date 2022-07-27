How to Watch Lucas Film Documentary ‘Light & Magic’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile
Disney+ has become a wonderful archive for making-of and behind-the-scenes documentaries about some of the company’s most iconic titles, and a major new one is on the way. “Light & Magic” is a six-part series that tells the story of Industrial Light & Magic, the animation and special effects arm of Lucasfilm. Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012 and will now be telling this fascinating part of the company’s story. The series, directed by Lawrence Kasdan, is scheduled to land on Disney+ on Wednesday, July 27. You can stream it with a Subscription to Disney+.
How to Watch “Light & Magic”
- When: Wednesday, July 27
- TV: Disney+
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Disney+.
About “Light & Magic”
“Light & Magic” is the first official documentary treatment of Industrial Light & Magic, which was founded by George Lucas in 1975, two years before the release of the original “Star Wars” in 1977.
With access to behind-the-scenes footage and new interviews, “Light & Magic” will tell the complete story of many of the studio’s many famous innovations, including the work it did on “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” and “Willow.”
Light & Magic
Granted unparalleled access, Academy Award®-nominated filmmaker Lawrence Kasdan takes viewers on an adventure behind the curtains of Industrial Light & Magic, the special visual effects, animation and virtual production division of Lucasfilm. Learn what inspired some of the most legendary filmmakers in Hollywood history, and follow their stories from their earliest personal films to bringing George Lucas’ vision to life.
Kasdan, who directed “The Empire Strikes Back,” helms the project, while Ron Howard and Brian Grazer are the executive producers. Those interviewed include Lucas himself, Howard, Steven Spielberg, James Cameron, and various luminaries of the animation and special effects worlds, like Phil Tippett, Joe Johnson and Doug Chieng.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream “Light & Magic” on Disney+?
Disney+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
