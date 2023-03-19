How to Watch ‘Lucky Hank’ Series Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About ‘Lucky Hank’ Series Premiere

Lucky Hank is a mid-life crisis tale set at Railton College, told in the first person by William Henry “Hank” Devereaux, Jr. (Odenkirk, Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad), the unlikely chairman of the English department in a badly underfunded college in a working-class American town. Hank’s discontent is rooted in unresolved issues with his father, a mediocre and entitled student body, and in the fact that his department is more savagely divided than the Balkans.

Enos (Hanna, The Killing) stars as Lily Devereaux, the emotionally grounded, unflappable wife of Hank and the Vice Principal of the local high school in rural Pennsylvania where they live. As Hank’s life starts to unravel, Lily begins to question the path she’s on and the choices she’s made. Both are at a crossroads, and neither is prepared for the directions their life will go in next.

Can you watch ‘Lucky Hank’ Series Premiere for free?

Philo offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Lucky Hank: Season 1 and AMC on Philo.

You can watch ‘Lucky Hank’ Series Premiere with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

‘Lucky Hank’ Series Premiere Schedule

Philo will be airing ‘Lucky Hank’ Series Premiere on Sunday, March 19, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Episode 1 : Sunday, March 19, 2023

: Sunday, March 19, 2023 Episode 2 : Sunday, March 26, 2023

: Sunday, March 26, 2023 Episode 3 : Sunday, April 2, 2023

: Sunday, April 2, 2023 Episode 4 : Sunday, April 9, 2023

: Sunday, April 9, 2023 Episode 5 : Sunday, April 16, 2023

: Sunday, April 16, 2023 Episode 6 : Sunday, April 23, 2023

: Sunday, April 23, 2023 Episode 7 : Sunday, April 30, 2023

: Sunday, April 30, 2023 Episode 8: Sunday, May 7, 2023

What devices can you use to stream ‘Lucky Hank’ Series Premiere?

You can watch Lucky Hank: Season 1 and AMC on Philo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Lucky Hank’ Series Premiere Trailer