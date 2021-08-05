How to Watch ‘Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary’ Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

On Friday, August 6, country music fans can get to know Luke Bryan a little bit better. Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary gives fans a behind-the-scenes look into Bryan’s life. It follows the country music star through the ups and downs of his story so far. You can watch it for free on IMDb TV.

How to Watch Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary

When: Friday, August 6

Stream: Watch with IMDb TV

About Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary

About Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary How Much Does IMDb TV Cost?

How Much Does IMDb TV Cost? On What Devices Can I Stream Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary?

About Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary

Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary is a five-part docuseries that details the country performer’s losses, successes, and everything in between. The five-time Entertainer of the Year tells his story through home videos, interviews, and personal footage. Bryan’s wife Caroline Boyer is also featured in the docuseries.

Bryan has gone through plenty of heartbreak since he lost his older brother Chris, older sister Kelly, and brother-in-law, Ben Lee Cheshire. “The devotion and support of my fans are the reason I have made it this far in my career,” Bryan said. “Life can be tough, and the past 15 months have been very difficult for everyone. I hope in sharing this raw look into my life that it may be an encouragement to others. Through the heartaches, triumphs can come.”

How Much Does IMDb TV Cost?

IMDb TV is a free, ad-supported streaming service. You don’t have to pay for a subscription to watch Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary.

On What Devices Can I Stream Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary?

You can stream the series on all devices IMDb TV is available including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox, PS4, iPhone, iPad, Android, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.