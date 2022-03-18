 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
HBO Max Lust

How to Watch ‘Lust’ Series Premiere on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Lauren Forristal

Starring Sofia Helin, Anja Lundqvist, Julia Dufvenius, and Elin Klinga, the HBO Max Swedish comedy series “Lust” is about four “middle-aged” women in Stockholm struggling to keep their libidos alive in a sexually irritating world. The series will debut on Friday, March 18 on HBO Max. Watch with a subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘Lust’ Series Premiere

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

No, HBO Max does not offer a free trial. If you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month when you pre-pay for a full year, which saves you 16%.

You can also get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu. You will need to sign-up on the Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.

New Hulu Subscribers

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Click “Sign-Up Now”
  • Create Your Account
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

Existing Hulu Subscribers

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:

  • Click your Profile
  • Click “Account”
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add HBO Max Free Trial

Sign-up For HBO Max Directly

If you have already used a free trial of HBO Max through Hulu, you will have to pay to watch “Lust.” Though it isn’t free, you could sign up for HBO Max to enjoy the streaming service’s other offerings.

How to Get HBO Max

  • Click here to sign-up
  • Click “Sign Up Now”
  • Select “Prepay & Save”
  • Create Your Account
  • Add Your Payment Information
  • Click “Start Subscription”

About ‘Lust’

In this outrageous and painfully honest comedy, a public health researcher, Anette (Sofia Helin), conducts a study called “Sex is a Highway to Health.” While doing so, she and her friends start to question their own sex lives and how completely boring they are. How has such a fun act been replaced by the mundane realities of scheduled sex, careers, kids, marriage, divorce, and the never-ending struggle to stay sexy and fit?

The eight-part comedy is directed by Ella Lemhagen, written and created by Frans Milisic Wiklund and co-created with Åsa Kalmér, Julia Dufvenius, Sofia Helin, and Anja Lundqvist.

“Lust” is set to premiere with all eight episodes on March 18 across 61 territories including the U.S., Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, and others.

Lust

March 18, 2022

The series follows a group of four friends who start worrying about their sex lives when one of them, public health researcher Anette, conducts a study entitled “Sex is a Highway to Health”. The four start to question how decadent Swedish sin has been replaced by the mundane realities of Thursday sex, careers, kids, marriage, divorce and the never-ending struggle to stay young, fit and sexy.

Watch the triler for "Lust" and then stream on HBO Max:

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.