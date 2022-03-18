How to Watch ‘Lust’ Series Premiere on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Starring Sofia Helin, Anja Lundqvist, Julia Dufvenius, and Elin Klinga, the HBO Max Swedish comedy series “Lust” is about four “middle-aged” women in Stockholm struggling to keep their libidos alive in a sexually irritating world. The series will debut on Friday, March 18 on HBO Max. Watch with a subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘Lust’ Series Premiere

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

No, HBO Max does not offer a free trial. If you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month when you pre-pay for a full year, which saves you 16%.

You can also get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu. You will need to sign-up on the Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.

New Hulu Subscribers Click here to activate the offer

Click “Sign-Up Now”

Create Your Account

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device Existing Hulu Subscribers If you are an existing Hulu subscriber: Click your Profile

Click “Account”

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add HBO Max Free Trial

7-Day Free Trial $5.99 / month hulu.com Get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Sign-up For HBO Max Directly

If you have already used a free trial of HBO Max through Hulu, you will have to pay to watch “Lust.” Though it isn’t free, you could sign up for HBO Max to enjoy the streaming service’s other offerings.

How to Get HBO Max

Click here to sign-up

Click “Sign Up Now”

Select “Prepay & Save”

Create Your Account

Add Your Payment Information

Click “Start Subscription”

About ‘Lust’

In this outrageous and painfully honest comedy, a public health researcher, Anette (Sofia Helin), conducts a study called “Sex is a Highway to Health.” While doing so, she and her friends start to question their own sex lives and how completely boring they are. How has such a fun act been replaced by the mundane realities of scheduled sex, careers, kids, marriage, divorce, and the never-ending struggle to stay sexy and fit?

The eight-part comedy is directed by Ella Lemhagen, written and created by Frans Milisic Wiklund and co-created with Åsa Kalmér, Julia Dufvenius, Sofia Helin, and Anja Lundqvist.

“Lust” is set to premiere with all eight episodes on March 18 across 61 territories including the U.S., Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, and others.

Lust March 18, 2022 The series follows a group of four friends who start worrying about their sex lives when one of them, public health researcher Anette, conducts a study entitled “Sex is a Highway to Health”. The four start to question how decadent Swedish sin has been replaced by the mundane realities of Thursday sex, careers, kids, marriage, divorce and the never-ending struggle to stay young, fit and sexy.