How to Watch ‘M3GAN’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
Move over Chucky, there’s a new evil doll in town, and she is ready for her streaming debut. “M3GAN,” the recent box office hit, will stream exclusively on Peacock beginning on Friday, Feb. 24. “M3GAN” is a horror film that delivers both fright and humor. It begins with a roboticist and her niece who recently lost both her parents. To cheer up the young girl, the roboticist brings home her latest prototype, a state-of-the-art doll named M3GAN. The film centers on this life-like robotic doll who slowly shifts from good-intentioned to evil in this horror thriller. You can watch with a subscription to Peacock.
About 'M3GAN'
“M3GAN” is a film about an advanced robotic doll that is incredibly intuitive and realistic in appearance. One of the robot’s designers, Gemma (played by Allison Williams), brings the doll home to help cheer up her newly-orphaned niece who just lost her parents in a tragic accident. What starts as a great idea quickly turns into a terrible one with terrifying consequences.
“M3GAN” is not simply a scary movie. Instead, it carefully blends horror, suspense and humor into the story making for an altogether enjoyable experience. The film was a big hit at the box office, bringing in $168 million against a budget of only $12 million.
The film premiered in theaters on Jan. 6, making its theatrical window 49 days. “M3GAN” will officially become available to stream exclusively on Peacock starting Feb. 24.
Can you watch 'M3GAN' for free?
Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch ‘M3GAN’ as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $49.99.
What devices can you use to stream 'M3GAN'?
You can watch Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
'M3GAN' Trailer
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.