How to Watch ‘M3GAN’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Move over Chucky, there’s a new evil doll in town, and she is ready for her streaming debut. “M3GAN,” the recent box office hit, will stream exclusively on Peacock beginning on Friday, Feb. 24. “M3GAN” is a horror film that delivers both fright and humor. It begins with a roboticist and her niece who recently lost both her parents. To cheer up the young girl, the roboticist brings home her latest prototype, a state-of-the-art doll named M3GAN. The film centers on this life-like robotic doll who slowly shifts from good-intentioned to evil in this horror thriller. You can watch with a subscription to Peacock .

About 'M3GAN'

“M3GAN” is a film about an advanced robotic doll that is incredibly intuitive and realistic in appearance. One of the robot’s designers, Gemma (played by Allison Williams), brings the doll home to help cheer up her newly-orphaned niece who just lost her parents in a tragic accident. What starts as a great idea quickly turns into a terrible one with terrifying consequences.

“M3GAN” is not simply a scary movie. Instead, it carefully blends horror, suspense and humor into the story making for an altogether enjoyable experience. The film was a big hit at the box office, bringing in $168 million against a budget of only $12 million.

The film premiered in theaters on Jan. 6, making its theatrical window 49 days. “M3GAN” will officially become available to stream exclusively on Peacock starting Feb. 24.

Can you watch 'M3GAN' for free?

Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch ‘M3GAN’ as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $49.99.

What devices can you use to stream 'M3GAN'?

You can watch Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'M3GAN' Trailer