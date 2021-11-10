How to Watch The ‘Madagascar: A Little Wild’ Season 5 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The little heroes from Madagascar are back for more NYC adventures in their Little Wild rescue habitat. Season 5 of ‘Madagascar: A Little Wild’ premieres on both Hulu and Peacock on November 11. Learn how to stream today.

How to Watch ‘Madagascar: A Little Wild’ Season 5 Premiere

When: Thursday, November 11

Stream: Watch with a subscription to Hulu OR a subscription to Peacock

About ‘Madagascar: A Little Wild’

“Madagascar: A Little Wild” follows the early years of the Madagascar heroes Alex the Lion (voiced by Tucker Chandler), Marty the Zebra (Amir O’Neil), Melman the Giraffe (Luke Lowe), and Gloria the Hippo (Shaylin Becton) as they grow up in a rescue habitat at the Central Park Zoo. Other stars include Jasmine Gatewood as Kate and Eric Petersen as Ant’Ney along with guests Candace Parker as Sadie Swish and Megan Hilty as Waffles.

A prequel to the 2005 film, the Madagascar franchise characters are just as wild and hilarious in their younger years with lion Alex as the leader who craves attention, performing for huge crowds of human guests. Marty the Zebra is Alex’s sidekick and a very organized and safe-conscious member of the group even at his young age. Melman’s the quirky giraffe who tends to always be in his own little world, and Gloria’s a female hippo who loves to dance, swim, and protect her friends no matter what.

Season 5 will feature new adventures such as Melman’s first sleepover away from the habitat, a surprise treasure hunt, Lala wanting to move to a bigger pond, Gloria’s competitive basketball tournament, Alex’s acrobatic performance, and more.

The series is executive produced by Johanna Stein and co-executive produced by Dana Starfield.

