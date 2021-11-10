How to Watch The ‘Madagascar: A Little Wild’ Season 5 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile
The little heroes from Madagascar are back for more NYC adventures in their Little Wild rescue habitat. Season 5 of ‘Madagascar: A Little Wild’ premieres on both Hulu and Peacock on November 11. Learn how to stream today.
How to Watch ‘Madagascar: A Little Wild’ Season 5 Premiere
- When: Thursday, November 11
- Stream: Watch with a subscription to Hulu OR a subscription to Peacock
About ‘Madagascar: A Little Wild’
“Madagascar: A Little Wild” follows the early years of the Madagascar heroes Alex the Lion (voiced by Tucker Chandler), Marty the Zebra (Amir O’Neil), Melman the Giraffe (Luke Lowe), and Gloria the Hippo (Shaylin Becton) as they grow up in a rescue habitat at the Central Park Zoo. Other stars include Jasmine Gatewood as Kate and Eric Petersen as Ant’Ney along with guests Candace Parker as Sadie Swish and Megan Hilty as Waffles.
A prequel to the 2005 film, the Madagascar franchise characters are just as wild and hilarious in their younger years with lion Alex as the leader who craves attention, performing for huge crowds of human guests. Marty the Zebra is Alex’s sidekick and a very organized and safe-conscious member of the group even at his young age. Melman’s the quirky giraffe who tends to always be in his own little world, and Gloria’s a female hippo who loves to dance, swim, and protect her friends no matter what.
Season 5 will feature new adventures such as Melman’s first sleepover away from the habitat, a surprise treasure hunt, Lala wanting to move to a bigger pond, Gloria’s competitive basketball tournament, Alex’s acrobatic performance, and more.
The series is executive produced by Johanna Stein and co-executive produced by Dana Starfield.
Madagascar: A Little Wild
The early years of the Madagascar heroes Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe and Gloria the Hippo, as they grow up in a rescue habitat at the Central Park Zoo.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream on Hulu?
Hulu is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
Hulu
Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like The Handmaid’s Tale.
It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC, NBC, Fox, and cable channels like Bravo, USA Network, FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.
The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $6.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $12.99 a month. For $64.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream on Peacock?
Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.
It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.
The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.