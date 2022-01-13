How to Watch ‘Madagascar: A Little Wild’ Season 6 Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Gloria the Hippo, and Melman the Giraffe are ready to take on all-new adventures with the return of “Madagascar: A Little Wild”. Their story continues with another season of the family-friendly series. All six episodes in the sixth season are available to stream on both Hulu and Peacock beginning Thursday, January 13. You can watch it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch ‘Madagascar: A Little Wild’

About ‘Madagascar: A Little Wild’

“Madagascar: A Little Wild” is a prequel to the 2005 children’s movie, “Madagascar.” The series goes back in time to when Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Gloria the Hippo, and Melman the Giraffe are children. As they grow up, the pals are all living in a rescue habitat at the Central Park Zoo. While they may be small, they have big dreams.

This season, Alex, Marty, Melman, and Gloria explore new places, like New Jersey. They will also have a chance to reconnect with their old friends, Bartholomew the Bat and Lala the Frog. The group befriends a mysterious salsa-dancing parrot and a hyper yet adorable puppy. One of their new friends, Bill the Flamingo, isn’t quite as friendly as he seemed.

The voice cast features Tucker Chandler, Amir O’Neil, Shaylin Becton, Luke Lowe, Jasmine Gatewood, and Eric Petersen. Candace Parker and Megan Hilty are special guest stars.

Madagascar: A Little Wild September 7, 2020 The early years of the Madagascar heroes Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe and Gloria the Hippo, as they grow up in a rescue habitat at the Central Park Zoo.

On Which Devices Can You Stream ‘Madagascar: A Little Wild’ on Hulu and Peacock?

Hulu and Peacock are both compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, iPhone, iPad, Web Browsers, Android Phone/Tablet, Xbox, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, VIZIO Smart TV, Android TV, and PlayStation.

Live TV Streaming Option