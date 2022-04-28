How to Watch ‘Made For Love’ Season 2 Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile
“Made For Love” fans will be elated to learn that Hazel Green’s story continues in Season 2, which premieres on HBO Max this week. The second season of “Made For Love” will be available to stream beginning on Thursday, April 28 only on HBO Max. You can watch the “Made For Love” Season 2 premiere with a Subscription to HBO Max.
How to Watch ‘Made For Love’
- When: Thursday, April 28
- Where: HBO Max
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to HBO Max.
Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?
No, HBO Max does not offer a free trial. If you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month when you pre-pay for a full year, which saves you 16%.
How to Get HBO Max
- Click here to sign-up
- Click “Sign Up Now”
- Select “Prepay & Save”
- Create Your Account
- Add Your Payment Information
- Click “Start Subscription”
About ‘Made For Love’
In the first season of “Made For Love,” Hazel Green (Cristin Milioti) had just left a 10-year marriage to Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen). Though she felt as if he was overbearing, she later learned that he had taken his suffocating behaviors to the next level by placing a monitoring device, called the Made for Love chip, in her brain. This allowed him to track her, ultimately leading to her decision to head back home to stay with her dad Herbert (Ray Romano), but she soon learns that her ex is battling cancer.
The Season 2 trailer hints that Hazel and Herbert must move back to Byron’s tech Hub so he can recover from cancer. This means that Hazel is trapped for 12 weeks despite being divorced from Byron. While in the Hub, the exes band together, but are captivated by Gogol’s recent technological advancements.
-
HBO Max
HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals. It is The Streamable’s choice for Best Streaming Service of 2022.
HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $14.99. HBO Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.
Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like Succession, Mare of Easttown, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and more.
All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
They also will get Max Originals that aren’t available to HBO channel subscribers, like “The Flight Attendant” (Kaley Cuoco), “Love Life” (Anna Kendrick), as well as reboots to “Sex In The City” and “Gossip Girl.”