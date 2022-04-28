How to Watch ‘Made For Love’ Season 2 Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

“Made For Love” fans will be elated to learn that Hazel Green’s story continues in Season 2, which premieres on HBO Max this week. The second season of “Made For Love” will be available to stream beginning on Thursday, April 28 only on HBO Max. You can watch the “Made For Love” Season 2 premiere with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘Made For Love’

When: Thursday, April 28

Thursday, April 28 Where: HBO Max

HBO Max Stream: Watch with a Subscription to HBO Max.

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

No, HBO Max does not offer a free trial. If you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month when you pre-pay for a full year, which saves you 16%.

How to Get HBO Max

Click here to sign-up

Click “Sign Up Now”

Select “Prepay & Save”

Create Your Account

Add Your Payment Information

Click “Start Subscription”

About ‘Made For Love’

In the first season of “Made For Love,” Hazel Green (Cristin Milioti) had just left a 10-year marriage to Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen). Though she felt as if he was overbearing, she later learned that he had taken his suffocating behaviors to the next level by placing a monitoring device, called the Made for Love chip, in her brain. This allowed him to track her, ultimately leading to her decision to head back home to stay with her dad Herbert (Ray Romano), but she soon learns that her ex is battling cancer.

The Season 2 trailer hints that Hazel and Herbert must move back to Byron’s tech Hub so he can recover from cancer. This means that Hazel is trapped for 12 weeks despite being divorced from Byron. While in the Hub, the exes band together, but are captivated by Gogol’s recent technological advancements.