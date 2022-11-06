How to Watch ‘Made in Abyss’ Season Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

The Toonami lineup on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim is absolutely jam-packed this season and its about to get a new dose of on of the most popular anime series today! “Made in Abyss” Season 2 will be coming to the network on Sunday, Nov. 6. This action-packed anime follows the story of Riko, an orphaned girl who discovers and befriends a humanoid robot named Reg. Together, they journey deep into the Abyss, a great fissure in the Earth that Riko believes may have swallowed up her mother. You can stream all of the new season beginning on Sunday, Nov. 6 with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch ‘Made in Abyss’ Season Premiere

About ‘Made in Abyss’

In the first season of “Made in Abyss,” Riko came to meet Reg and the two descended into the Abyss in search of answers about Riko’s family. They soon find the Abyss is a more strange and terrifying place than they ever could have imagined. They find Nanachi, who has escaped from cruel experiments done by the evil Bondrewd, and the three go even deeper into the Earth.

There is no going back for Riko, Reg, and Nanachi. They have passed the point of no return, and the surface is forever out of reach. Now, Riko’s only way forward is to the bottom of the Abyss. However, the three friends weren’t the first to enter the unknown; they were only the most recent. Whatever happened to all the other explorers who braved the deepest layers of the Abyss and were never heard from again? The trio is about to find out.

How to Stream ‘Made in Abyss’ Season Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “Made in Abyss” season premiere using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

