How to Watch ‘Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines’ Season 4 Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Fixer Upper’s Joanna Gaines returns for the fourth season of Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines. The series gives audiences a closer look inside her kitchen as she prepares her favorite recipes. The new season makes its debut on Magnolia Network and discovery+ on Friday, October 29. You can watch it on Magnolia Network with a a discovery+ subscription.

How to Watch Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines Season 4 Premiere

When: Friday, October 29

Stream: Watch on Magnolia Network with a a discovery+ subscription.

About ‘Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines’

Over the years, she has released cookbooks and shared her love for cooking. Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines takes it one step further and lets viewers in on the action. In the kitchen, Joanna showcases her best recipes and shares their history. She gives the audience a closer look at what these dishes mean to her and why she continues to prepare them. On the show, she remains down-to-earth and isn’t afraid to talk about the mistakes she makes along the way.

New episodes of Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines will be available to stream Fridays on both discovery+ and Magnolia Network.

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines has already been renewed for a fifth season after this one wraps up. At this point, the premiere date has not been announced. The linear Magnolia Network TV channel is set to launch in January 2022.

How Do I Watch Magnolia Network?

The linear version of Magnolia Network will debut in place of the current DIY Network in January 2022. However, the network has already launched as a streaming brand. All current Magnolia Network content is available through the Magnolia Network app. The app is designed as a fully immersive brand experience, with access to Magnolia Network original shows, workshops, shopping, and special member benefits.

Some Magnolia Network content is available on discovery+. In addition, all discovery+ subscribers have full access to the Magnolia Network app for free. The Streamable has a full breakdown of everything you need to know about the Magnolia Network app.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Discovery+?

Discovery+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV