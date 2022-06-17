 Skip to Content
discovery+ Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines

How to Watch ‘Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines’ Season 6 Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Fixer Upper” star Joanna Gaines is returning to the kitchen to bring viewers some of her family’s favorite meals! “Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines” Season 6 makes its debut on discovery+ with an all-new collection of delicious recipes. You can watch the “Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines” sixth-season premiere beginning on Friday, June 17 with a 7-Day Free Trial of discovery+.

How to Stream ‘Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines’

About ‘Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines’

Joanna is back in the kitchen on “Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines” with great food, interesting stories, and a warm personality. Joanna takes viewers on a journey as she whips up tasty meals and shares details about where these recipes originated.

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines

January 3, 2021

Infused with her warmth and passion for all things family, Joanna Gaines spends time in the kitchen sharing her favorite recipes, where they come from and why she finds herself returning to them time and time again.

The preview for the new season teases plenty of fun and laughs ahead. In the trailer, Joanna provides plenty of entertainment as she sets the scene with music, neon lights, and a disco ball while she roller skates around her kitchen. Don’t miss the Season 6 premiere of the lighthearted, family-focused cooking show.

The previous seasons of “Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines” are also available to stream on discovery+.

Can You Stream ‘Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines’ for Free?

“Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines” is available to stream for free with a seven-day trial to discovery+. After that, you will have to pay for a monthly subscription, which costs $4.99 (Ad Lite) or $6.99 (Ad Free) per month.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines’ on discovery+?

discovery+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Check Out the 'Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines' Season 6 Preview:

