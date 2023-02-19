How to Watch ‘Magnum P.I.’ on Its New Home For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

 Skip to Content
How to Watch 'Magnum P.I.' on Its New Home

David Satin

Fans of the "Magnum P.I." reboot were saddened to hear that CBS was canceling the show in spring of 2022. But it's hard to keep a good private investigator down, and the show was promptly picked up by NBC, who has ordered at least 20 more episodes spread across two seasons. The first of those seasons debuts Sunday, Feb. 19, with Jay Hernandez back as the titular Thomas Magnum, P.I. extraordinaire.

How to Watch ‘Magnum P.I.’ in its NBC Debut

About ‘Magnum P.I.’

“Magnum P.I.” is a modern take on the classic series centering on Thomas Magnum, a decorated former Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator. A charming rogue, an American hero and a die-hard Detroit Tigers fan, Magnum lives in a guest cottage on Robin’s Nest, the luxurious estate where he works as a security consultant to supplement his P.I. business.

The “majordomo” of the property is Juliet Higgins, a beautiful and commanding disavowed MI:6 agent whose second job is to keep Magnum in line, with the help of her two Dobermans. When Magnum needs back-up on a job, he turns to his trusted buddies and fellow POW survivors, Theodore “TC” Calvin, a former Marine chopper pilot who runs Island Hoppers, a helicopter tour business, and Orville “Rick” Wright, a former Marine door-gunner-turned-impresario of Oahu’s coolest nightclub and the most connected man on the island.

How to Stream ‘Magnum P.I.’ in its NBC Debut on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch "Magnum P.I." on NBC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Watch a Trailer for 'Magnum P.I.' on NBC

