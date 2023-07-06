How to Watch ‘Makeup X Breakup’ Season Premiere Online for Free

Can big love survive in the Big Apple? The ALLBLK dramedy series “Makeup x Breakup” is back this week on Thursday, July 6. Now, the series goes back in time, years before the drama of Season 1. Led by Nicollete Ellis and Omar Salmon, “Makeup x Breakup” returns to the AMC streaming service with at least eight new episodes exploring Black love, heartbreak, and everything that comes in between. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of ALLBLK .

About 'Makeup X Breakup' Season Premiere

In Season 2 of “Makeup X Breakup,” audiences will be transported back in time to 2014 when life was less complicated for Brooke (played by Nicolette Ellis) and Blake (Omar Salmon). The second season explores the earlier days of their relationship when they first began dating. But even before the present-day drama and during the honeymoon period, Brooke runs into her college sweetheart and suppressed feelings begin to resurface.

Ellis and Salmon lead the cast, which also includes Emilio Evans, Karmia Berry, Kamel Goffin, Iman Milner, Erica Scott, Olivia Gray, Sean Dominic, and more.

