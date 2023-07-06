 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Makeup X Breakup’ Season Premiere Online for Free

Ashley Steves

Can big love survive in the Big Apple? The ALLBLK dramedy series “Makeup x Breakup” is back this week on Thursday, July 6. Now, the series goes back in time, years before the drama of Season 1. Led by Nicollete Ellis and Omar Salmon, “Makeup x Breakup” returns to the AMC streaming service with at least eight new episodes exploring Black love, heartbreak, and everything that comes in between. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of ALLBLK.

How to Watch 'Makeup X Breakup' Season Premiere

About 'Makeup X Breakup' Season Premiere

In Season 2 of “Makeup X Breakup,” audiences will be transported back in time to 2014 when life was less complicated for Brooke (played by Nicolette Ellis) and Blake (Omar Salmon). The second season explores the earlier days of their relationship when they first began dating. But even before the present-day drama and during the honeymoon period, Brooke runs into her college sweetheart and suppressed feelings begin to resurface.

Ellis and Salmon lead the cast, which also includes Emilio Evans, Karmia Berry, Kamel Goffin, Iman Milner, Erica Scott, Olivia Gray, Sean Dominic, and more.

Can you watch 'Makeup X Breakup' Season Premiere for free?

ALLBLK offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Makeup X Breakup’ Season Premiere on ALLBLK.

What devices can you use to stream 'Makeup X Breakup' Season Premiere?

You can watch ALLBLK using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Makeup X Breakup' Season Premiere Trailer

  • 7-Day Trial
    allblk via amazon.com

    ALLBLK

    ALLBLK a video streaming service that focuses on modern Black TV and film with a long list of new originals, exclusives, independent features, popular network TV, nostalgic Black cinema, stage plays, and lots more. There are about 200+ titles in total.

    A monthly subscription costs $5.99/month and an annual subscription is $59.99/year. You can also get the channel as an add-on within Amazon Prime Video after a 7-day free trial. While there are no offline downloads, subscribers can stream on as many devices at a time as they want.

    The service was previously called UMC - The Urban Movie Channel.

    7-Day Trial
    $5.99 / month
    allblk via amazon.com
