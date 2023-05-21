How to Watch Manchester City vs. Chelsea in Potential 2023 Premier League Clincher Live For Free Without Cable

Fans of the Manchester City soccer club know the team has been demolishing the competition this year. On Sunday, May 21, Man City can clinch its third consecutive English Premier League title by prevailing in its 11 a.m. ET match against Chelsea on USA Network and Telemundo. Stars like Kevin de Bruyne and Kyle Walker will be doing what they do best to try and bring it home for Man City, and the best way to watch stateside is with a Subscription to Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Chelsea

About Manchester City vs. Chelsea

Manchester City, who are four points ahead of second-place Arsenal with one match in hand and have won 11 consecutive league matches, defeated Everton, 3-0, on Sunday. With a win over Chelsea this weekend, Manchester City would raise the Premier League trophy for the fifth time in the past six years, a feat last accomplished by Manchester United from 1995-96 to 2000-01. The last three-peat champion in the Premier League was Manchester United (2006-07 – 2008-09).

Peter Drury, Lee Dixon, and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from the Etihad Stadium. Manchester City title clinching scenarios this weekend include:

Arsenal loss at Nottingham Forest

Arsenal draw at Nottingham Forest AND Manchester City draw/win v. Chelsea

Manchester City win v. Chelsea

How to Stream Manchester City vs. Chelsea on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Manchester City vs. Chelsea using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and DIRECTV STREAM.

