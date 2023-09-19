How to Watch Manchester City vs. Crvena zvezda UEFA Champions League Game Live For Free Without Cable

The 2022-23 season was huge for Manchester City. Not only did the side win the English Premier League title for the third season in a row, but it also took home the UEFA Champions League title. Now, Man City begins its Champions League title defense with a match against Crvena zvezda of the Serbian SuperLiga on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Fans can watch the game, as well as every other UEFA Champions League game of the 2023-24 season with a Subscription to Paramount Plus.

Erling Haaland broke the single-season EPL scoring record for Manchester City last year, and the forward is already off to a roaring start in 2023. But Man City will be without Ilkay Gündogan and Riyad Mahrez this season, as both departed for new clubs during the summer. What will the team look like in Champions League play without those two key cogs, and how badly will their contributions be missed by a team that wants to continue setting records?

Crvena zvezda won the Serbian SuperLiga in the 2022-23 season and made it to the playoff round in the UEFA Championship League. Shockingly, Crvena zvezda did not lose a regular season SuperLiga game last year, and a win over Manchester City would announce to the entire Champions League that they’re here, and they won’t be intimidated by any opponent no matter the credentials the other side presents.

