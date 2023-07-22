 Skip to Content
How to Watch Manchester United vs. Arsenal from MetLife Stadium Live for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

Global soccer powerhouses Manchester United and Arsenal head to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ as part of ESPN's Summer Soccer Series. Arsenal and Manchester United finished second and third, respectively, last season in the Premier League, meaning this match should make for a thrilling contest. Which club will take home the win in the shadows of the Big Apple? Find out this Saturday, July 22 at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, and streaming live on ESPN+.

How to Watch Manchester United vs. Arsenal at MetLife Stadium

About Manchester United vs. Arsenal

In an effort to grow soccer in the United States, more top European clubs are coming overseas to play exhibition matches against one another. Manchester United and Arsenal will be two of the clubs to play an exhibition match on U.S. soil — but it will be anything but friendly.

These two clubs have battled for over a century, dating back to 1894, in fact, and there won’t be any love lost between both sides this weekend. The two clubs split their matches last season, when Man U defeated Arsenal 3-1 at Old Trafford, while Arsenal won 3-2 at Emirates Stadium. Manchester United owns the all-time series over Arsenal with 101 wins, 50 draws, and 87 losses.

How to Stream Manchester United vs. Arsenal at MetLife Stadium for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Manchester United vs. Arsenal at MetLife Stadium live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN + 16 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $6 Best of Spanish TV
Includes: ESPN Deportes

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 32 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $5 Español Add-on
Includes: ESPN Deportes

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: ESPN and ESPN Deportes + 24 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $6 International Sports Plus
Includes: ESPN Deportes

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Arsenal v. Manchester United | PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS | 1/22/2023 | NBC Sports

