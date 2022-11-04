How to Watch ‘Manifest’ Season 4 Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

The final season of “Manifest” is coming to Netflix on Friday, Nov. 4. The series centers on a group of passengers on a flight from Jamaica to New York. The flight experiences severe turbulence, and when they land, they are told that they have been missing for more than five years. Now, the passengers must pick up the pieces of their old lives, and try to move forward in an uncertain future. The first 10 episodes of the show’s final season will debut on Nov. 4 and you can watch with a Subscription to Netflix.

How to Watch ‘Manifest’

When: Friday, Nov. 4

Friday, Nov. 4 TV: Netflix

About ‘Manifest’

After three seasons on NBC, “Manifest” will cap off its story on Netflix. The fourth season will be split into two parts with the first debuting on Nov. 4.

When Montego Air Flight 828 landed safely after a bumpy flight, the crew and passengers were relieved. Yet in the span of those few hours, they missed five years of the world around them — and many of their loved ones moved on in that time. Now, faced with the impossible, they’re all given a second chance. But as the reality of their new lives sets in, a deeper mystery begins to unfold. Some of the returned passengers quickly realize they may be meant for something greater than they ever thought possible.

Season 4 takes place two years after the brutal murder of Grace turned the lives of the Stone family upside down. They are in shambles, as a devastated Ben continues to mourn his wife and search for his kidnapped daughter, Eden. The passengers are growing closer to their “Death Date,” the pre-ordained day when they will all face their destinies, and some are growing desperate for a path to survival. When a mysterious passenger arrives with a package for one of them, it will change everything they know about Flight 828 and will prove to be the key to unlocking the secret of the Callings in this compelling, mind-bending, and deeply emotional journey.

