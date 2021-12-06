Can You Stream the ‘ManningCast’ For Bills vs. Patriots Monday Night Football Game?

After being off last week, Peyton and Eli return for “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli.” So how can you watch this week’s ManningCast of the Monday Night Football matchup between the Bills and Patriots?

As part of their deal with ESPN, Peyton and Eli will broadcast 10 Monday Night Football games, including the Week 13 matchup between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills.

Can You Stream The ManningCast on ESPN+?

While select games are available as a simulcast on ESPN+, most ManningCast telecasts, including Pats/Bills will only be available on ESPN2. You can watch ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, as well on Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

If you want to stream the traditional broadcast of Monday Night Football, that can be found on ESPN and ABC, while the Spanish language feed can be found on ESPN Deportes.

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli on ESPN2 delivered an audience of 1,575,000 up from the brothers’ Week 10 audience (1,554,000 viewers). Now, the viewership for the six most-recent episodes have delivered ESPN’s highest alternate telecasts among all sports.