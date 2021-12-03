 Skip to Content
Apple TV+

How to Watch ‘Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, and Mobile

Lauren Forristal

Mariah Carey fans can finally watch the first and only performance of the multi-Grammy Award-winning singer’s new single, “Fall in Love at Christmas.” You can stream it on Apple TV+ on December 3.

How to Watch ‘Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues’ Premiere

About ‘Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues’

The exclusive special will reveal Carey’s new single, “Fall in Love at Christmas,” on Apple TV+. Carey is joined by Grammy-nominated artist Khalid and Grammy-winning icon Kirk Franklin as they share Christmas cheer with fans across the globe. Mariah Carey will also present a new rendition of fan favorite, “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).”

“Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues” will also feature an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe and Carey with her 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe. The family will share their favorite holiday moments, and Carey celebrates her popular holiday classic, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

