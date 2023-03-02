 Skip to Content
Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me HBO Max

How to Watch ‘Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

An entertaining new comedy special makes its debut exclusively on HBO Max this week. Fans of Marlon Wayans won’t want to miss the hour-long event when he returns to the stage for another hilarious show. This is the stand-up comedian’s third HBO Max special. “Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me” is available to stream on-demand beginning on Thursday, March 2. You can watch Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me’

About ‘Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me’

In “Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me,” the comedian welcomes viewers into his world and humors them with anecdotes about many different topics, from friendship and family to mistakes and redemption. The hour-long event was filmed during Wayans’ show at Filmed at the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta.

As shown in the trailer, the new comedy special features plenty of timely jokes about Chris Rock, Will Smith, and Jada Pinkett Smith after the wild slap at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony that caught everyone’s attention. Wayans shares his personal stories with each of them, from his crush on Jada to a humbling experience with Chris. He also takes a look at Will’s life and successful career.

Over the past few years, two of Wayans’ comedy specials have been released on HBO Max. You can stream “Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is” and “Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners” both on HBO Max. “Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish” premiered in 2018 and is available to stream on-demand on Netflix.

Can you watch ‘Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me’ offline?

Like most of the HBO Max catalog, you can download Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me’?

You can watch Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me on HBO Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

HBO Max does not currently offer a free trial of its own. However, you can access a free trial of HBO Max through either Prime Video Channels or Hulu. Here’s how:

1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Prime Video Channels

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried HBO Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Click “Get Started”
  • Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

    2. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu

    If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max through their streaming service.

    New Hulu Subscribers

    • Click here to activate the offer
    • Click “Sign-Up Now”
    • Create Your Account
    • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
    • Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
    • Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

    Existing Hulu Subscribers

    If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:

    • Click your Profile
    • Click “Account”
    • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
    • Add HBO Max Free Trial

‘Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me’ Trailer

  • Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me

    March 2, 2023

    Filmed at the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, Wayans delivers a hilarious hour-long performance, unleashing his spot-on impressions and fearless physical comedy to address one of the most infamous recent events in pop culture – “the slap” that took place at the 94th Academy Awards® ceremony.

  • 7-Day Trial
    hbomax.com

    HBO Max

    HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals. Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like “The Last of Us,” “House of the Dragon,” “Succession,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and more.

    HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $15.99. HBO Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.

    All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.

    You can choose to add HBO Max as a subscription through Amazon Prime Video.

    7-Day Trial
    $9.99+ / month
    hbomax.com

    Get 20% OFF Your Next Year of HBO Max When Pre-Paid Annually

