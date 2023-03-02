How to Watch ‘Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

An entertaining new comedy special makes its debut exclusively on HBO Max this week. Fans of Marlon Wayans won’t want to miss the hour-long event when he returns to the stage for another hilarious show. This is the stand-up comedian’s third HBO Max special. “ Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me ” is available to stream on-demand beginning on Thursday, March 2. You can watch Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max .

Get 20% OFF Your Next Year of HBO Max When Pre-Paid Annually

About ‘Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me’

In “Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me,” the comedian welcomes viewers into his world and humors them with anecdotes about many different topics, from friendship and family to mistakes and redemption. The hour-long event was filmed during Wayans’ show at Filmed at the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta.

As shown in the trailer, the new comedy special features plenty of timely jokes about Chris Rock, Will Smith, and Jada Pinkett Smith after the wild slap at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony that caught everyone’s attention. Wayans shares his personal stories with each of them, from his crush on Jada to a humbling experience with Chris. He also takes a look at Will’s life and successful career.

Over the past few years, two of Wayans’ comedy specials have been released on HBO Max. You can stream “Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is” and “Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners” both on HBO Max. “Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish” premiered in 2018 and is available to stream on-demand on Netflix.

Can you watch ‘Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me’ offline?

Like most of the HBO Max catalog, you can download Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me’?

You can watch Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me on HBO Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

HBO Max does not currently offer a free trial of its own. However, you can access a free trial of HBO Max through either Prime Video Channels or Hulu. Here’s how:

1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Prime Video Channels

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried HBO Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.

Click here to activate the offer

Click “Get Started”

Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device 7-Day Free Trial $14.99 / mo. amazon.com Get 20% OFF Your Next Year of HBO Max When Pre-Paid Annually 2. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max through their streaming service. New Hulu Subscribers Click here to activate the offer Click “Sign-Up Now” Create Your Account Click “Manage Add-Ons” Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device Existing Hulu Subscribers If you are an existing Hulu subscriber: Click your Profile Click “Account” Click “Manage Add-Ons” Add HBO Max Free Trial



7-Day Free Trial $7.99+ / month hulu.com Get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

‘Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me’ Trailer