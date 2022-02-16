How to Watch Georgetown vs. Marquette Game Live Online on February 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the #18 Marquette Golden Eagles face the Georgetown Hoyas from Fiserv Forum. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports 2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Georgetown Hoyas

The Marquette vs. Georgetown game will be streaming on Fox Sports 2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Fox Sports 2 on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Marquette vs. Georgetown on fuboTV?

You can watch the Marquette vs. Georgetown game on Fox Sports 2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Marquette vs. Georgetown on Sling TV?

You can watch the Marquette vs. Georgetown game on Fox Sports 2 with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Marquette vs. Georgetown on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Marquette vs. Georgetown game on Fox Sports 2 with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Marquette vs. Georgetown on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Marquette vs. Georgetown game on Fox Sports 2 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Marquette vs. Georgetown on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Marquette vs. Georgetown game on Fox Sports 2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Marquette vs. Georgetown on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Fox Sports 2 so you won’t be able to stream the Marquette vs. Georgetown game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Can you stream Marquette vs. Georgetown on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Fox Sports 2 so you won’t be able to stream the Marquette vs. Georgetown game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Marquette vs. Georgetown Live Stream

Georgetown vs. Marquette Game Preview: Georgetown visits Marquette after Mohammed's 27-point game

Georgetown Hoyas (6-18, 0-13 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (16-9, 8-6 Big East)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marquette -13; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown faces the Marquette Golden Eagles after Aminu Mohammed scored 27 points in Georgetown’s 88-77 loss to the Creighton Bluejays.

The Golden Eagles have gone 10-3 in home games. Marquette has a 4-1 record in one-possession games.

The Hoyas are 0-13 in Big East play. Georgetown ranks second in the Big East with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Mohammed averaging 3.0.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Golden Eagles won the last meeting 92-64 on Jan. 7. Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 22 points points to help lead the Golden Eagles to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Kolek is averaging 7.4 points, 5.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Golden Eagles. Justin Lewis is averaging 12.6 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 50.4% over the past 10 games for Marquette.

Dante Harris is averaging 10.7 points, four assists and 1.5 steals for the Hoyas. Mohammed is averaging 9.7 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Hoyas: 0-10, averaging 68.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.