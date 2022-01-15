How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Marquette Game Live Online on January 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST, the Marquette Golden Eagles face the #20 Seton Hall Pirates from Fiserv Forum. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Seton Hall Pirates

The Marquette vs. Seton Hall game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Marquette vs. Seton Hall on fuboTV?

You can watch the Marquette vs. Seton Hall game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Marquette vs. Seton Hall on Sling TV?

You can watch the Marquette vs. Seton Hall game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Marquette vs. Seton Hall on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Marquette vs. Seton Hall game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Marquette vs. Seton Hall on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Marquette vs. Seton Hall game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Marquette vs. Seton Hall on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Marquette vs. Seton Hall game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Marquette vs. Seton Hall on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Marquette vs. Seton Hall game.

Can you stream Marquette vs. Seton Hall on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Marquette vs. Seton Hall game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Marquette vs. Seton Hall Live Stream

Seton Hall vs. Marquette Game Preview: No. 20 Seton Hall visits Marquette after Elliott's 25-point outing

Seton Hall Pirates (12-4, 2-3 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (11-6, 3-3 Big East)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette plays the No. 20 Seton Hall Pirates after Greg Elliott scored 25 points in Marquette’s 87-76 victory against the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Golden Eagles are 7-3 on their home court. Marquette ranks fifth in the Big East in rebounding with 33.6 rebounds. Justin Lewis leads the Golden Eagles with 7.8 boards.

The Pirates have gone 2-3 against Big East opponents. Seton Hall scores 68.5 points and has outscored opponents by 11.8 points per game.

The Golden Eagles and Pirates meet Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis is averaging 15.1 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Oso Ighodaro is averaging 6.3 points over the last 10 games for Marquette.

Jared Rhoden is shooting 41.3% and averaging 15.1 points for the Pirates. Bryce Aiken is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Pirates: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.