How to Watch St. Bonaventure vs. Marquette Game Live Online on November 21, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Marquette Golden Eagles face the #22 St. Bonaventure Bonnies from TD Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Marquette Golden Eagles vs. St. Bonaventure Bonnies

The Marquette vs. St. Bonaventure game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ESPN on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

St. Bonaventure vs. Marquette Game Preview: Marquette, SBU meet in Charleston Classic

Saint Bonaventure (4-0) vs. Marquette (5-0)

Charleston Classic , TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure and Marquette will take the floor in the Charleston Classic. Marquette earned an 82-71 win over West Virginia in its most recent game, while Saint Bonaventure emerged with a 68-65 win against Clemson in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Saint Bonaventure has relied heavily on its seniors. Through four games, Kyle Lofton, Jaren Holmes, Dominick Welch, Jalen Adaway and Osun Osunniyi have collectively accounted for 87 percent of all Bonnies scoring this season.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Lofton has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Saint Bonaventure field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Golden Eagles have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bonnies. Marquette has 45 assists on 76 field goals (59.2 percent) across its past three matchups while Saint Bonaventure has assists on 41 of 70 field goals (58.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Marquette has committed a turnover on just 16.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all Big East teams. The Golden Eagles have turned the ball over only 12 times per game this season.