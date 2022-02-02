How to Watch Villanova vs. Marquette Game Live Online on February 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the #22 Marquette Golden Eagles face the #14 Villanova Wildcats from Fiserv Forum. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Villanova Wildcats

The Marquette vs. Villanova game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Villanova vs. Marquette Game Preview: No. 12 Villanova plays No. 24 Marquette, seeks 5th straight road win

Villanova Wildcats (16-5, 9-2 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (15-7, 7-4 Big East)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Villanova visits No. 24 Marquette looking to continue its four-game road winning streak.

The Golden Eagles are 9-3 on their home court. Marquette scores 73.7 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Wildcats have gone 9-2 against Big East opponents. Villanova ranks eighth in the Big East with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jermaine Samuels averaging 4.4.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Golden Eagles won the last matchup 57-54 on Jan. 20. Justin Lewis scored 21 points points to help lead the Golden Eagles to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Jones averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Lewis is shooting 43.9% and averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games for Marquette.

Eric Dixon is averaging 9.3 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. Collin Gillespie is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Villanova.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 72.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points.