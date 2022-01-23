How to Watch Xavier vs. Marquette Game Live Online on January 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST, the Marquette Golden Eagles face the #17 Xavier Musketeers from Fiserv Forum. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Xavier Musketeers

The Marquette vs. Xavier game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Marquette vs. Xavier on fuboTV?

You can watch the Marquette vs. Xavier game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Marquette vs. Xavier on Sling TV?

You can watch the Marquette vs. Xavier game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Marquette vs. Xavier on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Marquette vs. Xavier game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Marquette vs. Xavier on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Marquette vs. Xavier game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Marquette vs. Xavier on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Marquette vs. Xavier game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Marquette vs. Xavier on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Marquette vs. Xavier game.

Can you stream Marquette vs. Xavier on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Marquette vs. Xavier game.

Marquette vs. Xavier Live Stream

Xavier vs. Marquette Game Preview: Nunge leads No. 20 Xavier against Marquette after 23-point outing

Xavier Musketeers (14-3, 4-2 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (13-6, 5-3 Big East)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Xavier visits the Marquette Golden Eagles after Jack Nunge scored 23 points in Xavier’s 68-67 win against the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Golden Eagles are 8-3 on their home court. Marquette averages 74.2 points while outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game.

The Musketeers are 4-2 in conference games. Xavier is seventh in the Big East scoring 30.4 points per game in the paint led by Nunge averaging 6.8.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Big East play. The Musketeers won the last matchup 80-71 on Dec. 18. Dwon Odom scored 19 points to help lead the Musketeers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Kolek is averaging 6.4 points, 6.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Golden Eagles. Justin Lewis is averaging 9.6 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 40.3% over the past 10 games for Marquette.

Colby Jones is averaging 11.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Musketeers. Nate Johnson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Xavier.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Musketeers: 8-2, averaging 77.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.