How to Watch ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 14 Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Back for another round of matchmaking, Season 14 of “Married at First Sight: Boston” will feature ten brave singles who meet stranger spouses at the altar in hopes of finding a love that lasts. Destined to be wickedly romantic, surprising, and entertaining the Lifetime series will air on Wednesday, January 5 at 8PM ET. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

The Critic’s Choice Award-winning hit series “Married at First Sight” has successfully created 12 couples. From wedding to honeymoon, experts Pastor Cal, Dr. Pepper, and Dr. Viviana Coles guide the couples through an unforgettable eight-week social experiment. At the end, each couple will have to make the biggest decision of their relationship and future: to stay married or divorce each other.

Season 14 will return with a three-hour episode set in Boston, where Season 6 fan favorites, Shawniece and Jephte, met and married. The following two-hour episodes will capture each couple’s emotional journey as they navigate the daily challenges that come with a new marriage.

